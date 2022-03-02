While plenty of restaurants offer a pleasant enough atmosphere, Cuba Libre takes things to the next level. The Havana vibe greets you before you even enter, as a classic car sits out front painted in the colors of the Cuban flag. Once inside, the immersive experience continues with high ceilings, a vibrant bar and an almost Disney-esque attention to detail. As the day turns to night the vibe heats up as the dancefloor becomes the main attraction – and even wallflowers may find themselves unable to resist the urge to cut a rug.