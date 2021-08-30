The risk of damaging winds looks higher, while the flooding risk looks lower

Flooding rain, damaging winds from thunderstorms and tornadoes all carry the same concern, the way I see it. While the heaviest rains will stay to our north, the potential for damaging winds from severe thunderstorms has increased. Therefore, there is a moderate risk for roadway flooding, wind damage and tornadoes, which has been discussed at length this week.
To a lesser extent coastal flooding will impact the area. Coastal flooding will likely be in minor stage for the Thursday evening high tide cycle.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
