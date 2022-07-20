The return of Harper and Segura

Bryce Harper (15 home runs, 48 RBIs) is out with a fractured left thumb. Jean Segura (.275/.324/.407) hasn’t played since May 31 because of a broken finger.

Their return would give the Phillies a boost, probably more than any trade acquisition.

Harper said earlier this month that he plans to return but there is no timetable. He underwent surgery in late June and was expected to have the pins removed from his thumb later this month.

Segura was expected to be out three months, but the second baseman has made quick progress toward a return. Segura told reporters this past weekend that he expects to return by the middle of August.