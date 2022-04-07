THE RESTAURANTS

While the list is far from complete as of right now, by the time Burger Bash V rolls around you can expect 15 to 20 beefy competitors duking it out for burger supremacy. Each spot will offer up unlimited tastings of their competing burgers. And that can mean anything from traditional backyard style grillers to wild creations using unusual proteins and toppings you might never have thought of before. Expect tasty sauces, lots of cheese and brioche buns as far as the eye can see.