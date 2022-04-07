THE RESTAURANTS

While the list is far from complete as of right now, by the time Burger Bash V rolls around you can expect 15 to 20 beefy competitors duking it out for burger supremacy. Each spot will offer up unlimited tastings of their competing burgers. And that can mean anything from traditional backyard style grillers to wild creations using unusual proteins and toppings you might never have thought of before. Expect tasty sauces, lots of cheese and brioche buns as far as the eye can see.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.