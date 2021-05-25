The Republican Party has been the minority party in the New Jersey Legislature for the past 18 years. What direction or changes would you advocate to make the party more competitive and to put it in a position to become the majority?

SETH GROSSMAN: Republican candidates, leaders and election officials must stop lying to voters. For thirty years, Republican leaders like Tom Kean, Christie Todd Whitman, and Chris Christie won elections by promising lower taxes and an end to “waste, fraud and abuse”. Yet right after taking office, they joined Democrats to raise taxes, borrow money, and do the same pay-to-play politics and “waste, fraud, and abuse” they promised to end.

VINCE POLISTINA: Our party needs a clear vision and elected officials (and candidates) willing to take our message and our ideas into communities and to voters who have not traditionally been in the Republican fold. We need to focus on affordability, economic opportunity, education reform, public safety, and infrastructure. If we do that, we can appeal across party lines and attract more people to what should be a big tent party. Senator Brown has been a great example of a Republican who is extremely popular with Unaffiliated and Democratic voters because he always put Atlantic County working families and retirees first and wasn't afraid to buck his party when they were wrong. I would do the same.