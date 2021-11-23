Perhaps the most stunning resort in Stone Harbor, The Reeds at Shelter Haven offers a gorgeous bayside backdrop for your Thanksgiving dining experience. A traditional Thanksgiving buffet will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. with highlights to include roasted turkey, slow-roasted prime rib, crispy local haddock, cider-braised pork shoulder and much more. Cost is $48 for adults and $24 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Guests can make a weekend out of it, as the hotel will also be hosting various holiday events beginning Friday, Nov. 26, including their annual tree lighting. The Reeds at Shelter Haven is located at 9601 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.