The Reeds at Shelter Haven
The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Kick off the New Year with a Saltwater Soiree at The Reeds at Shelter Haven with a 5-hour open bar, DJ entertainment and dancing, welcome reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, three-course plated surf and turf dinner, champagne toast at midnight and breakfast served after midnight. Tickets are $164 per person. Located at 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.





