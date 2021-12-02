 Skip to main content
The Rat Pack – Back in Town
Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, $24, $29 The spirits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. live on at Hard Rock as the Rat Pack – Back in Town has wowed audiences since making its debut earlier this year. And through Jan. 1, the show will feature a lineup of classic holiday songs performed with that timeless Rat Pack style. Who doesn’t love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album? Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.

