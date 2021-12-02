Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, $24, $29 The spirits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. live on at Hard Rock as the Rat Pack – Back in Town has wowed audiences since making its debut earlier this year. And through Jan. 1, the show will feature a lineup of classic holiday songs performed with that timeless Rat Pack style. Who doesn’t love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album? Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.