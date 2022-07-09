The Press' TV information is changing

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at The Press of Atlantic City have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we previously offered no longer provides the breadth and depth of TV information our readers deserve. So we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on Page B12, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.