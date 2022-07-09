 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Press' TV information is changing

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at The Press of Atlantic City have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we previously offered no longer provides the breadth and depth of TV information our readers deserve. So we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on Page B12, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. You’ll find in today’s edition, as well as future editions, more information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home.

