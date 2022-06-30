The Press Male Athlete of the Year Runners-Up

Calem Bowman
Millville senior
Bowman made 111 tackles and caught two TD passes for the Millville football team that won the South/Central Group IV championship. He averaged 5.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in basketball and won the Cumberland County high jump championship. He will play football at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit senior
Cohen played both quarterback and running back for the Spartans. He rushed for 597 yards and five TDs and threw for 1.635 yards and 16 TDs. Cohen played center field in baseball, batting .500 with six home runs. He will play baseball at Rutgers University.
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy senior
Mercardo rushed for 753 yards and caught 27 passes for 543 yards in football. In baseball, Mercado batted .553 (42 for 76) with 31 stolen bases. He will play baseball at Boston College.
Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph Academy senior
Prevard excelled at football and basketball. He threw for 1,527 yards and 18 TDs, ran for 4 TDs. Prevard played point guard for the basketball team, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He will play football at East Coast Prep, a post-graduate school in Massachusetts.
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit senior
Steward excelled at football and track and field. He caught a program single-season record 60 passes for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 30 career touchdown catches are a record for a Cape-Atlantic League school. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver is committed to Lafayette College. In track and field, he won the state Non-Public B 400-meter dash.