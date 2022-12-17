The Press High School Football All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lotzeir Brooks
Millville
5-0/170 sophomore WR/DB
Brooks led Millville to the state Group IV championship. He caught 69 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 TDs. He also rushed for two TDs. Brooks also made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers are among the colleges that have offered Brooks scholarships.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Sean Burns
Holy Spirit
6-2/180 senior QB
Burns completed 251 of 384 passes for 3,125 yards and 29 TDs. He also ran for 229 yards and five TDs.
Jacob Zamot
Millville
6-1/185 junior QB
Zamot completed 213 of 353 passes for 3,158 yards and 27 TDs.
Kenny Smith
Hammonton
5-10/175 sophomore RB
Smith rushed 221 times for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs. He also caught two TD passes.
Allen Packard
Atlantic City
5-10/170 senior RB
Packard carried 122 times for 1,003 yards and 13 TDs. He also caught two TD passes and returned three kickoffs for TDs.
Ja’Briel Mace
Mainland Regional
5-10/175 senior RB
The Villanova-bound Mace led the Mustangs to the Central Jersey Group IV title. He rushed 137 times for 1,214 yards and 24 TDs. On defense, Mace made 48 tackles, intercepted five passes and returned one for a TD. He also blocked three punts and recovered one for a TD.
Julian Turney
St. Augustine Prep
6-0/210 sophomore RB
In just seven games, Turney rushed 131 times for 876 yards and 12 TDs.
Sah’nye Degraffenreidt
Atlantic City
6-0/185 sophomore WR
Degraffenreidt caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs. He also returned an interception, two kickoffs and a punt for TDs.
Gavin Roman
Holy Spirit
5-9/165 senior WR
Roman set a state record with 113 catches. He had 1,249 receiving yards and caught four TD passes.
Jayden Llanos
Holy Spirit
6-3/190 senior WR
Llanos caught 56 passes for 880 yards and 13 TDs.
Christian Medina
Hammonton
6-3/235 sophomore OL
The tackle paved the way for a running game that averaged 234.6 yards per game.
Nick Timek
Mainland Regional
5-8/185 senior OL
Timek led the way for an offense that averaged 238 rushing yards per game. He had 54 tackles and six sacks on defense.
Jayson Lewis
Holy Spirit
6-0/285 senior OL
Lewis blocked for an offense that scored more than 30 points in seven of the Spartans' nine wins.
Marcus Offer
Millville
6-2/260 sophomore OL
Offer helped lead the Thunderbolts to the state Group IV championship.
Vincent Isom
St. Augustine Prep
6-0/255 junior OL
Isom is one of South Jersey’s top linemen. He led the way for the Hermits' potent running game. He also played defense and had 42 tackles and five sacks.
Kevin Quinn
St. Augustine Prep
6-4/275 senior OL
Quinn has committed to Georgetown University.
Trevin Delgozzo
St. Joseph Academy
5-11/195 senior K
Delgozzo made 8 of 9 field-goal attempts and 19 of 20 extra points. His longest field goal was 36 yards.
Cohen Cook
Mainland Regional
6-1/190 junior all-around
The wide receiver/running back and defensive back rushed for 524 yards and nine TDs. He caught 13 passes for 300 yards and five TDs. Cook made 26 tackles with an interception on defense.
Khalil Witherspoon
Pleasantville
6-5/210 junior all-around
The wide receiver/tight end/defensive end caught six TD passes. Boston College and Ball State have offered him scholarships.
DEFENSE
Kye Pressley
Hammonton
6-2/225 senior DE
Pressley had 20 sacks and 10 tackles for losses. He led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group IV final. Duke and Georgetown have offered him scholarships. Army and Navy are also recruiting him.
Christopher Wright
Pleasantville
5-10/256 senior DL
Wright made 72 tackles, 16 for losses. He forced two fumbles and had eight sacks.
Zahir Davis
Oakcrest
6-2/235 senior DL
Davis made 58 tackles, including 20 for losses. He had 11 sacks.
Paul Lombardo
Mainland Regional
6-2/190 senior DL
Lombardo made 84 tackles, 25 for losses, and had seven sacks.
Nasir Regley
Oakcrest
5-8/220 senior DL
Regley made 91 tackles, including 31 for losses.
DeMarion McCoy
St. Joseph Academy
6-4/265 senior DL
McCoy made 48 tackles, 16 for losses. He had 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.
Malik Moore-Summers
Cedar Creek
6-1/245 senior DL
Moore-Summers made 64 tackles, 24 for losses.
Robert Adamson
St. Augustine Prep
6-2/290 senior DL
Adamson made 21 tackles with 4.5 sacks. He is committed to Monmouth University.
JJ Sinclair
Mainland Regional
5-8/215 junior LB
Sinclair made 135 tackles, including 24 for losses.
Andrew Wehner
Hammonton
6-2/210 senior LB
Wehner made 97 tackles, 12 for losses. He had two sacks and two interceptions.
Zach Cruet
St. Joseph Academy
6-3/200 senior LB
Cruet made 82 tackles, including 14 for losses.
Sean Finan
Holy Spirit
5-9/175 senior LB
Finan made 54 tackles and had seven sacks.
Solomon Massey-Kent
Millville
6-1/205 senior LB
Massey-Kent led the Thunderbolts with 85 tackles.
Jamie Tyson
Mainland Regional
6-1/180 junior DB
Tyson made 30 tackles and intercepted four passes. He returned a fumble and an interception for TDs.
Ta’Ron Haile
Millville
6-1/180 junior DB
Haile made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also caught 48 passes for 677 yards. Boston College, Maryland and Penn State are among the schools to offer him scholarships.
Tristan McLeer
St. Augustine Prep
5-10/170 junior DB
McLeer made 39 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also rushed for 464 yards and six TDs.
Dwayne Carter
Pleasantville
6-0 185 Junior DB
Carter made 42 tackles and had three interceptions.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Daniel Russo
Vineland sophomore QB
Riley Gunnels
Ocean City senior QB
Joe Lyons
Atlantic City junior QB
Kyon Barnes
Cumberland Regional senior RB
Remi Rodriguez
Middle Township sophomore RB
Na’eem Sharp
Millville junior RB
Aldrich Doe
Oakcrest senior WR
Alim Parks
Cedar Creek junior WR
Mike Zarfati
Middle Township junior WR
Dorrell Cesar
Egg Harbor Township senior OL
Mandel Pettifor
Cedar Creek sophomore OL
Elijah Church
Hammonton senior OL
Jahmad Forbey
Atlantic City senior OL
Armando Sanchez
Southern Regional junior OL
Jerome Licata
Middle Township senior K
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
Mike Simeon
Egg Harbor Township junior DL
Ronnie Lawson
Atlantic City senior DL
Eric Ingram
Mainland Regional senior DL
Robert McDevitt
Holy Spirit senior DL
Tyliqk Sims
Atlantic City senior LB
Samil MIller
Oakcrest senior LB
Hunter Watson
Mainland Regional junior LB
Bricere Hunter
Millville junior LB
Richard Chandler
St. Joseph Academy senior LB
Xander Roberts-Bogin
Pleasantville senior DB
Zicri Forest
Oakcrest sophomore DB
Stephen Ordille
Mainland Regional junior DB
Kyon Conyers
Millville junior DB
Leon Ellis
Egg Harbor Township senior DB
Liam Villinger
Pinelands Regional junior DB
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami: Nyjere Robinson
Atlantic City: Nasir Turner
Barnegat: JoJO Bivens; Rodney Burke
Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris
Buena Regional: Jason Gonzalez; Ike Reynolds; Samir Garrison
Cedar Creek: Dejaun Palmer; Justin Castillo; Ziare Pilgrim; Matt Best; Billy Smith
Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy
Egg Harbor Township: Ke’mun Council; DJ Germann; Joe Marten; Christian Rando
Hammonton: Drew Fields
Lacey Township: Trevor Santucci; Brendon Supise; Diego Wolf; Matt Luca
Lower Cape May Regional: Hunter Ray; Braswell Thomas; Archie Lawler;
Mainland Regional: Nate Kashey
Middle Township: Marco Salgado; Maurice Matthews; Adrian Laboy
Millville: Kevin White; Shakeim Sapp; Thomas Smith III; Darian Blachewicz
Ocean City: Jack Hoag; Jon Moyer; Nick Layton; Rick Wetzel
Pleasantville: Ahmad Jones; Lamont Halloway; Marlon Leslie; Lah’Shad Hill; Ibn Mitchell
Pinelands Regional: Ryan Allen; Jaimin Parkinson; Joseph Pufahl; Mike Hall
St. Augustine Prep: Terin Walker; Noah Cressman; Na’Cire Christmas; Matthew Bonczek
St. Joseph Academy: Jim Mantuano; Nasir Mahmoud; Ty Mercado; Richard Chandler
Southern Regional: Max DiPietro; Matt Luca
Vineland: Tyrell Powell; Emmanuel Doivilus; Patrick Gilbert
Wildwood: Ryan Troiano; Junior Hans