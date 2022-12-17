The Press High School Football All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville

5-0/170 sophomore WR/DB

Brooks led Millville to the state Group IV championship. He caught 69 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 TDs. He also rushed for two TDs. Brooks also made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers are among the colleges that have offered Brooks scholarships.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Sean Burns

Holy Spirit

6-2/180 senior QB

Burns completed 251 of 384 passes for 3,125 yards and 29 TDs. He also ran for 229 yards and five TDs.

Jacob Zamot

Millville

6-1/185 junior QB

Zamot completed 213 of 353 passes for 3,158 yards and 27 TDs.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

5-10/175 sophomore RB

Smith rushed 221 times for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs. He also caught two TD passes.

Allen Packard

Atlantic City

5-10/170 senior RB

Packard carried 122 times for 1,003 yards and 13 TDs. He also caught two TD passes and returned three kickoffs for TDs.

Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Regional

5-10/175 senior RB

The Villanova-bound Mace led the Mustangs to the Central Jersey Group IV title. He rushed 137 times for 1,214 yards and 24 TDs. On defense, Mace made 48 tackles, intercepted five passes and returned one for a TD. He also blocked three punts and recovered one for a TD.

Julian Turney

St. Augustine Prep

6-0/210 sophomore RB

In just seven games, Turney rushed 131 times for 876 yards and 12 TDs.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

6-0/185 sophomore WR

Degraffenreidt caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs. He also returned an interception, two kickoffs and a punt for TDs.

Gavin Roman

Holy Spirit

5-9/165 senior WR

Roman set a state record with 113 catches. He had 1,249 receiving yards and caught four TD passes.

Jayden Llanos

Holy Spirit

6-3/190 senior WR

Llanos caught 56 passes for 880 yards and 13 TDs.

Christian Medina

Hammonton

6-3/235 sophomore OL

The tackle paved the way for a running game that averaged 234.6 yards per game.

Nick Timek

Mainland Regional

5-8/185 senior OL

Timek led the way for an offense that averaged 238 rushing yards per game. He had 54 tackles and six sacks on defense.

Jayson Lewis

Holy Spirit

6-0/285 senior OL

Lewis blocked for an offense that scored more than 30 points in seven of the Spartans' nine wins.

Marcus Offer

Millville

6-2/260 sophomore OL

Offer helped lead the Thunderbolts to the state Group IV championship.

Vincent Isom

St. Augustine Prep

6-0/255 junior OL

Isom is one of South Jersey’s top linemen. He led the way for the Hermits' potent running game. He also played defense and had 42 tackles and five sacks.

Kevin Quinn

St. Augustine Prep

6-4/275 senior OL

Quinn has committed to Georgetown University.

Trevin Delgozzo

St. Joseph Academy

5-11/195 senior K

Delgozzo made 8 of 9 field-goal attempts and 19 of 20 extra points. His longest field goal was 36 yards.

Cohen Cook

Mainland Regional

6-1/190 junior all-around

The wide receiver/running back and defensive back rushed for 524 yards and nine TDs. He caught 13 passes for 300 yards and five TDs. Cook made 26 tackles with an interception on defense.

Khalil Witherspoon

Pleasantville

6-5/210 junior all-around

The wide receiver/tight end/defensive end caught six TD passes. Boston College and Ball State have offered him scholarships.

DEFENSE

Kye Pressley

Hammonton

6-2/225 senior DE

Pressley had 20 sacks and 10 tackles for losses. He led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group IV final. Duke and Georgetown have offered him scholarships. Army and Navy are also recruiting him.

Christopher Wright

Pleasantville

5-10/256 senior DL

Wright made 72 tackles, 16 for losses. He forced two fumbles and had eight sacks.

Zahir Davis

Oakcrest

6-2/235 senior DL

Davis made 58 tackles, including 20 for losses. He had 11 sacks.

Paul Lombardo

Mainland Regional

6-2/190 senior DL

Lombardo made 84 tackles, 25 for losses, and had seven sacks.

Nasir Regley

Oakcrest

5-8/220 senior DL

Regley made 91 tackles, including 31 for losses.

DeMarion McCoy

St. Joseph Academy

6-4/265 senior DL

McCoy made 48 tackles, 16 for losses. He had 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

Malik Moore-Summers

Cedar Creek

6-1/245 senior DL

Moore-Summers made 64 tackles, 24 for losses.

Robert Adamson

St. Augustine Prep

6-2/290 senior DL

Adamson made 21 tackles with 4.5 sacks. He is committed to Monmouth University.

JJ Sinclair

Mainland Regional

5-8/215 junior LB

Sinclair made 135 tackles, including 24 for losses.

Andrew Wehner

Hammonton

6-2/210 senior LB

Wehner made 97 tackles, 12 for losses. He had two sacks and two interceptions.

Zach Cruet

St. Joseph Academy

6-3/200 senior LB

Cruet made 82 tackles, including 14 for losses.

Sean Finan

Holy Spirit

5-9/175 senior LB

Finan made 54 tackles and had seven sacks.

Solomon Massey-Kent

Millville

6-1/205 senior LB

Massey-Kent led the Thunderbolts with 85 tackles.

Jamie Tyson

Mainland Regional

6-1/180 junior DB

Tyson made 30 tackles and intercepted four passes. He returned a fumble and an interception for TDs.

Ta’Ron Haile

Millville

6-1/180 junior DB

Haile made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also caught 48 passes for 677 yards. Boston College, Maryland and Penn State are among the schools to offer him scholarships.

Tristan McLeer

St. Augustine Prep

5-10/170 junior DB

McLeer made 39 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also rushed for 464 yards and six TDs.

Dwayne Carter

Pleasantville

6-0 185 Junior DB

Carter made 42 tackles and had three interceptions.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Daniel Russo

Vineland sophomore QB

Riley Gunnels

Ocean City senior QB

Joe Lyons

Atlantic City junior QB

Kyon Barnes

Cumberland Regional senior RB

Remi Rodriguez

Middle Township sophomore RB

Na’eem Sharp

Millville junior RB

Aldrich Doe

Oakcrest senior WR

Alim Parks

Cedar Creek junior WR

Mike Zarfati

Middle Township junior WR

Dorrell Cesar

Egg Harbor Township senior OL

Mandel Pettifor

Cedar Creek sophomore OL

Elijah Church

Hammonton senior OL

Jahmad Forbey

Atlantic City senior OL

Armando Sanchez

Southern Regional junior OL

Jerome Licata

Middle Township senior K

SECOND TEAM

DEFENSE

Mike Simeon

Egg Harbor Township junior DL

Ronnie Lawson

Atlantic City senior DL

Eric Ingram

Mainland Regional senior DL

Robert McDevitt

Holy Spirit senior DL

Tyliqk Sims

Atlantic City senior LB

Samil MIller

Oakcrest senior LB

Hunter Watson

Mainland Regional junior LB

Bricere Hunter

Millville junior LB

Richard Chandler

St. Joseph Academy senior LB

Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville senior DB

Zicri Forest

Oakcrest sophomore DB

Stephen Ordille

Mainland Regional junior DB

Kyon Conyers

Millville junior DB

Leon Ellis

Egg Harbor Township senior DB

Liam Villinger

Pinelands Regional junior DB

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami: Nyjere Robinson

Atlantic City: Nasir Turner

Barnegat: JoJO Bivens; Rodney Burke

Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris

Buena Regional: Jason Gonzalez; Ike Reynolds; Samir Garrison

Cedar Creek: Dejaun Palmer; Justin Castillo; Ziare Pilgrim; Matt Best; Billy Smith

Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy

Egg Harbor Township: Ke’mun Council; DJ Germann; Joe Marten; Christian Rando

Hammonton: Drew Fields

Lacey Township: Trevor Santucci; Brendon Supise; Diego Wolf; Matt Luca

Lower Cape May Regional: Hunter Ray; Braswell Thomas; Archie Lawler;

Mainland Regional: Nate Kashey

Middle Township: Marco Salgado; Maurice Matthews; Adrian Laboy

Millville: Kevin White; Shakeim Sapp; Thomas Smith III; Darian Blachewicz

Ocean City: Jack Hoag; Jon Moyer; Nick Layton; Rick Wetzel

Pleasantville: Ahmad Jones; Lamont Halloway; Marlon Leslie; Lah’Shad Hill; Ibn Mitchell

Pinelands Regional: Ryan Allen; Jaimin Parkinson; Joseph Pufahl; Mike Hall

St. Augustine Prep: Terin Walker; Noah Cressman; Na’Cire Christmas; Matthew Bonczek

St. Joseph Academy: Jim Mantuano; Nasir Mahmoud; Ty Mercado; Richard Chandler

Southern Regional: Max DiPietro; Matt Luca

Vineland: Tyrell Powell; Emmanuel Doivilus; Patrick Gilbert

Wildwood: Ryan Troiano; Junior Hans