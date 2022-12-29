The Press Girls Cross Country All-Stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Sofia Day
Mainland Regional sophomore
Day won the Atlantic County championship, finished second in the South Jersey Group III final, seventh in the state Group III championships and 11th at the Meet of Champions.
FIRST TEAM
Macie McCracken
Wildwood sophomore
McCracken won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I championships.
Mia Mastrogiovanni
Southern Regional senior
Mastrogiovanni finished sixth at the Ocean County championships and eighth at the South Jersey Group IV race.
Gillian Lovett
Mainland Regional junior
Lovett finished second in the Atlantic County championships, third in South Jersey Group III and fifth in the state Group III.
Madeline Dischert
Atlantic City senior
Dischert won the Cape-Atlantic League championship, finished fourth at the Atlantic County championships and third at the South Jersey Group IV championships. She will continue her running career at Rider University.
Michaela Schlemo
Egg Harbor Township junior
Schlemo finished third at the Atlantic County championships and fourth at the South Jersey Group III meet. She finished 15th at the Meet of Champions.
Maeve Smith
Ocean City sophomore
Smith finished second at both the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She was seventh at the South Jersey Group III meet.
SECOND TEAM
Claudia Booth
Mainland Regional junior
Chloe Care
Ocean City sophomore
Taylor Rooney
Egg Harbor Township junior
Bithania Andemariam
Egg Harbor Township sophomore
Chloe Malone
Mainland Regional junior
Frankie Ritzel
Ocean City junior
Natalie Clauhs
Hammonton sophomore
Grace McAfee
Ocean City senior