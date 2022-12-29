The Press Girls Cross Country All-Stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Sofia Day

Mainland Regional sophomore

Day won the Atlantic County championship, finished second in the South Jersey Group III final, seventh in the state Group III championships and 11th at the Meet of Champions.

FIRST TEAM

Macie McCracken

Wildwood sophomore

McCracken won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I championships.

Mia Mastrogiovanni

Southern Regional senior

Mastrogiovanni finished sixth at the Ocean County championships and eighth at the South Jersey Group IV race.

Gillian Lovett

Mainland Regional junior

Lovett finished second in the Atlantic County championships, third in South Jersey Group III and fifth in the state Group III.

Madeline Dischert

Atlantic City senior

Dischert won the Cape-Atlantic League championship, finished fourth at the Atlantic County championships and third at the South Jersey Group IV championships. She will continue her running career at Rider University.

Michaela Schlemo

Egg Harbor Township junior

Schlemo finished third at the Atlantic County championships and fourth at the South Jersey Group III meet. She finished 15th at the Meet of Champions.

Maeve Smith

Ocean City sophomore

Smith finished second at both the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She was seventh at the South Jersey Group III meet.

SECOND TEAM

Claudia Booth

Mainland Regional junior

Chloe Care

Ocean City sophomore

Taylor Rooney

Egg Harbor Township junior

Bithania Andemariam

Egg Harbor Township sophomore

Chloe Malone

Mainland Regional junior

Frankie Ritzel

Ocean City junior

Natalie Clauhs

Hammonton sophomore

Grace McAfee

Ocean City senior