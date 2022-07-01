The Press Female Athlete of the Year Runners-up

Imene Fathi

Wildwood senior

Fathi averaged 17.9 points and scored 1,332 career points in basketball. She made 87 saves and scored five goals for the Wildwood soccer team and batted .316 in softball. She will continue her basketball career at Stockton University.

Jackie Fortis

Absegami senior

Fortis played volleyball, basketball and track and field. She had 92 kills in volleyball and averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals in basketball. She finished second in the discus at the Cape-Atlantic League championship.

Sarah Lally

Southern Regional senior

Lally excelled at field hockey, basketball and softball. She led the Rams defense in field hockey, averaged 7.9 points and 8.9 rebounds in basketball and finished her softball career with 20 home runs. Lally sparked Southern to back-to-back Shore Conference A South softball titles.

Emma Peretti

Hammonton junior

Peretti averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds in basketball. She has 1,135 career points. . This spring she won the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County discus titles and also the South Jersey Group III shot put championship.

Summer Reimet

Ocean City soccer

She led the state with 62 soccer goals to help the Red Raiders win the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Soccer Association Tournament titles. Reimet finished with 131 career goals. She will continue her soccer career at Monmouth University.