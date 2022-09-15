 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE PRESS ELITE 11

The Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and southern Ocean County. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Delsea Regional;2-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City (2-1)

2. Toms River North;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Central Regional (0-2)

3. Millville;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. St. Augustine Prep (1-2)

4. Hammonton;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Eastern (0-2)

5. Camden;2-1. 6 p.m. Next: Friday vs. West Deptford (1-1)

6. Salem;2-1. Next: Noon Saturday at Penns Grove (1-2)

7. Shawnee;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Cherokee (1-2)

8. Rancocas Valley;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Timber Creek (3-0)

9. Haddonfield;1-0. Next: 7 p.m. Friday at Camden Catholic (0-2)

10. Ocean City;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Delsea Regional (2-0)

11. Mainland Regional;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Atlantic Cty (2-0)

