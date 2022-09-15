The Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and southern Ocean County. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Delsea Regional;2-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City (2-1)
2. Toms River North;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Central Regional (0-2)
3. Millville;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. St. Augustine Prep (1-2)
4. Hammonton;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Eastern (0-2)
5. Camden;2-1. 6 p.m. Next: Friday vs. West Deptford (1-1)
6. Salem;2-1. Next: Noon Saturday at Penns Grove (1-2)
7. Shawnee;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Cherokee (1-2)
People are also reading…
8. Rancocas Valley;3-0. Next: 6 p.m. Friday at Timber Creek (3-0)
9. Haddonfield;1-0. Next: 7 p.m. Friday at Camden Catholic (0-2)
10. Ocean City;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Delsea Regional (2-0)
11. Mainland Regional;2-1. Next: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Atlantic Cty (2-0)
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry