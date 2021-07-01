The Press Boys Track and Field All Stars

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Jackson Braddock
Southern Regional, Sr.
3,200 run
Braddock is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions. He also won the Ocean County 1,600 and 800 championships and set a Press-area record of 4:06.25 in the 1,600.
Ahmad Brock
Egg Harbor Township, Sr.
100 dash
Brock won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
Edward Jamison
Bridgeton, Jr.
200 dash
Jamison won the Cumberland County championship.
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit, Jr.
400 dash
Steward won the state Non-Public B title.
Owen Ritti
Ocean City, Jr.
800 run
Ritti finished second in the South Jersey Group III championship and sixth in the state Group III championship.
Zeb Hinker
Lower Cape May Regional, Jr.
1,600 run
Hinker finished third at the South Jersey Group III championship, fourth at the state Group III championship and 11th at the Meet of Champions.
Malachi Wesley
Egg Harbor Township, Jr.
110 hurdles
Wesley won the Atlantic County championship.
Treshan Stevenson
Millville, Sr.
400 hurdles
Stevenson won the Cumberland County and South Jersey Group IV championship. He finished second in the state Group IV championship and 14th at the Meet of Champions.
Fabian Gonzalez
Southern Regional, So.
Discus
Gonzalez won the Meet of Champions with a throw of 184 feet, 9 inches. He also won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
Brad Jamison
Ocean City, Sr.
Javelin
Jamison won the Cape May County and South Jersey and state Group III championships.
Jaiden Brown
Southern Regional, Jr.
Shop put
Brown won the state Group IV championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championship.
Sahmir Brown
Absegami, Sr.
High jump
Brown won the Atlantic County championship.
JoJo Bermudez
Cedar Creek, Jr.
Long jump
Bermudez won the South Jersey Group II championship. He finished fourth at the state Group IV championship and seventh at the Meet of Champions.
Connor Wright
Hammonton, Jr.
Triple jump
Wright finished second in the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group III championships.
Angel Santiago
Southern Regional, Sr.
Pole vault
Santiago won the Ocean County and South Jersey Group IV championships.
Relay Team
Ocean City 4x800 team
Tyler Greene, Sr.; Owen Ritti, Jr.; Brendan Schlatter, Sr.; and Drew Tarr, Sr.
The Red Raiders won the South Jersey and state Group III championship and finished fourth at the Meet of Champions.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com