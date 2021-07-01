 Skip to main content
The Press Boys Track and Field All Stars
The Press Boys Track and Field All Stars

Ocean City 4x800

Ocean City’s 4x800, consisting of Tyler Greene, Owen Ritti, Brendan Schlatter and Drew Tarr, won a state Group III championship Friday in Pennsauken. They won the race by almost 6 seconds in 8 minutes, 37 seconds.

 Provided

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Jackson Braddock

Southern Regional, Sr.

3,200 run

Braddock is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions. He also won the Ocean County 1,600 and 800 championships and set a Press-area record of 4:06.25 in the 1,600.

Ahmad Brock

Egg Harbor Township, Sr.

100 dash

Brock won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

Edward Jamison

Bridgeton, Jr.

200 dash

Jamison won the Cumberland County championship.

Elijah Steward

Holy Spirit, Jr.

400 dash

Steward won the state Non-Public B title.

Owen Ritti

Ocean City, Jr.

800 run

Ritti finished second in the South Jersey Group III championship and sixth in the state Group III championship.

Zeb Hinker

Lower Cape May Regional, Jr.

1,600 run

Hinker finished third at the South Jersey Group III championship, fourth at the state Group III championship and 11th at the Meet of Champions.

Malachi Wesley

Egg Harbor Township, Jr.

110 hurdles

Wesley won the Atlantic County championship.

Treshan Stevenson

Millville, Sr.

400 hurdles

Stevenson won the Cumberland County and South Jersey Group IV championship. He finished second in the state Group IV championship and 14th at the Meet of Champions.

Fabian Gonzalez

Southern Regional, So.

Discus

Gonzalez won the Meet of Champions with a throw of 184 feet, 9 inches. He also won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

Brad Jamison

Ocean City, Sr.

Javelin

Jamison won the Cape May County and South Jersey and state Group III championships.

Jaiden Brown

Southern Regional, Jr.

Shop put

Brown won the state Group IV championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championship.

Sahmir Brown

Absegami, Sr.

High jump

Brown won the Atlantic County championship.

JoJo Bermudez

Cedar Creek, Jr.

Long jump

Bermudez won the South Jersey Group II championship. He finished fourth at the state Group IV championship and seventh at the Meet of Champions.

Connor Wright

Hammonton, Jr.

Triple jump

Wright finished second in the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group III championships.

Angel Santiago

Southern Regional, Sr.

Pole vault

Santiago won the Ocean County and South Jersey Group IV championships.

Relay Team

Ocean City 4x800 team

Tyler Greene, Sr.; Owen Ritti, Jr.; Brendan Schlatter, Sr.; and Drew Tarr, Sr.

The Red Raiders won the South Jersey and state Group III championship and finished fourth at the Meet of Champions.​

