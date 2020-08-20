Want to maintain that beachy boat feeling when you dock? Head to The Point in Somers Point, where the sand and beach locale will have you feeling more like you docked at a tropical oasis than right off of Bay Ave. This Tiki Bar has live music daily through the summer and plenty of beachy cocktails, as well as great food. Get yourself some Tiki Tacos by ordering online for in-house dining. The Located at 998 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments