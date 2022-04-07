You are gonna expect a killer soundtrack to be at a killer party, right? So do we. That’s why we hired Quasimodo’s Bride to perform all of your favorite tunes — from classic to modern rock — all afternoon at Burger Bash V. Expect to rock out to the likes of Audioslave, Queen, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, Van Halen, Blondie, Lady Gaga, Adele, Fiona Apple and more and you throw back slider after slider.