You are gonna expect a killer soundtrack to be at a killer party, right? So do we. That’s why we hired Quasimodo’s Bride to perform all of your favorite tunes — from classic to modern rock — all afternoon at Burger Bash V. Expect to rock out to the likes of Audioslave, Queen, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, Van Halen, Blondie, Lady Gaga, Adele, Fiona Apple and more and you throw back slider after slider.

Also, our co-sponsor WMGM 103.7-FM will be on hand to broadcast live as DJ Sean Patrick will help host the festivities, as well.

And while the grub may be the main headliner, you can expect a full bar packed with craft beers, specialty cocktails and other libations to keep you hydrated and buzzing the whole time.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

