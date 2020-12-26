The pandemic saved this year's reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware

For two of the last three years, heavy rains and flood conditions have prevented history buffs from their annual reenactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River — a Revolutionary War turning point and regional point of pride.

This year, following a Christmas Eve torrent, they would have run up against the same fate. The 2020 edition was saved by, of all things, the pandemic.

That's because the reenactment this year was virtual. It was prerecorded on a calm day in December to avoid crowds that might spread the coronavirus. Participants — 70 instead of the usual 250 — wore gloves, used period scarves for face coverings and were grouped in small cohorts for their protection.

"We typically get about 6,000 people the day of the crossing, sometimes even more. We wanted to make it as comfortable and safe as possible," said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Friends of Washington Crossing Park, a group that works with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to provide historical education at the Bucks County site.