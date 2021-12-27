 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Ocean Drive
0 comments

The Ocean Drive

The OD opens up for one night and one epic celebration for their NYE party with Secret Service from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Party includes hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight and a continental breakfast at 1 a.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. TheOD.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News