The Ocean Drive

The OD opens up for one night and one epic celebration for their NYE party with Secret Service from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Party includes hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight and a continental breakfast at 1 a.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. TheOD.com.