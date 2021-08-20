The NWS still says South Jersey can see tropical storm force winds

As of Friday midday, there is anywhere from a 10% to 40% risk of tropical storm force sustained winds, 39 mph or greater. The risk is lowest toward Salem County, with Long Beach Island the highest. Further up the Jersey Shore, coastal Monmouth County has an over 50% risk of this occurring. Downed trees, power lines and minor home damage is expect when winds are this strong, so it's worth watching.

On Saturday, winds will blow from the southeast to start, changing to the east during the afternoon. Sustained winds of 5 to 10 mph inland, 10 to 15 mph at the shore will be likely.

The strong winds would be after midnight on Sunday into Sunday morning, as the storm nears New England. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph will be likely at the shore from the northeast and then northwest. Gusts to 45 mph will be possible. If we do reach tropical storm force winds, it would be here. For inland spots, expect winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

For Sunday afternoon, winds will slowly weaken from the northwest and then west. Winds will finally calm down Sunday night.

