The Motown Holiday Show
The Motown Holiday Show

Motown Holiday Show from Borgata's website.jpg

The Motown Holiday Show brings the energy of Motown and the magic of the season to Borgata.

Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, $12.26: A yuletide twist comes to one of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s most popular ongoing shows, as The Motown Show transforms into The Motown Holiday Show just in time for Christmas. Guests can expect to hear seasonally-inspired favorites from some of the most popular Motown artists of all time such as The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye — just to name a few. Go to TheBorgata.com.

