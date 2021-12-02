Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, $12.26: A yuletide twist comes to one of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s most popular ongoing shows, as The Motown Show transforms into The Motown Holiday Show just in time for Christmas. Guests can expect to hear seasonally-inspired favorites from some of the most popular Motown artists of all time such as The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye — just to name a few. Go to TheBorgata.com.
