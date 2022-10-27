The managers

All of Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley and South Jersey is riding with “Philly Rob.” Rob Thomson has become a cut hero since he took over as interim manager on June 3 after Joe Girardi was fired. The Phillies went 65-46 under Thomson.
Dusty Baker leads the Astros. The 73-year-old has been to the World Series as a manager with the San Francisco Giants in 2002 and the Astros last season. Baker is seeking his first World Series victory as a manager.
