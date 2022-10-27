 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The managers

  • 0

All of Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley and South Jersey is riding with “Philly Rob.” Rob Thomson has become a cut hero since he took over as interim manager on June 3 after Joe Girardi was fired. The Phillies went 65-46 under Thomson.

Dusty Baker leads the Astros. The 73-year-old has been to the World Series as a manager with the San Francisco Giants in 2002 and the Astros last season. Baker is seeking his first World Series victory as a manager.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News