The managers

Rob Thompson of the Phillies is a baseball lifer. He was the long-time New York Yankees bench coach and then took over the same role with the Phillies in 2018. He was named interim manager when the Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3. Philadelphia was 22-29 when Thomson took over. The Phillies finished 65-46 under his leadership.
Oliver Marmol is in first season as the Cardinals manager. He played in the Cardinals organization and then started his coaching career as the hitting coach with the Gulf Coast Cardinals, St. Louis’ Rookie League affiliate. He joined the Cardinals coaching staff as the first base coach in 2017.