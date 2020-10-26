The man who set a fatal Camden apartment fire had been sleeping in the building's stairwell, source says

The man charged with setting a fire in Camden that killed two and sent others leaping out of third-story windows early Sunday was homeless and had been trying to sleep in the building's stairwell, but got angry after residents told him to leave, a law-enforcement source said Monday.

Brandon Adams, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for intentionally setting the blaze, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. Authorities did not provide more information about the two men who were killed.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3400 block of Cramer Street about 3 a.m.

At least nine people were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the blaze, and about three dozen people were displaced, according to the Prosecutor's Office. A firefighter sustained a shoulder injury, authorities said.

While firefighters were battling the Cramer Street fire, they got a call for a second blaze nearby on the 3800 block of High Street, authorities said. According to the law enforcement source, Adams set that fire as well. No one was injured in that fire, in a single-family home where Adams' mother had been living before she was evicted, the source said.

It was not immediately known when Adams' mother last lived at the High Street address.