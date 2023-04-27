Despite two storms hitting over the weekend, the inches of rain, tidal flooding and gusty winds, most of the daytime hours for the weekend are fairly calm.

Steady showers will be unlikely between 11 a.m. Saturday and the next storm Sunday afternoon. Winds will be breezy, not windy, at 5 to 15 mph sustained, with gusts in the 20s. They'll come from the north and east during this time. No coastal flooding or extra beach erosion will occur, either.

There does look to be a drizzle Saturday afternoon, though, especially east of the Garden State Parkway.

Temperatures will peak between the upper 50s at the coast, rising to the mid-60s far inland, like in Buena Borough.

Saturday night will be in the 50s for much of the time. Overnight lows will be at or just above 50 degrees.

We'll rise from the 50s into the 60s for Sunday. Highs should range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland.