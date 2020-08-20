030318_flv_itkw

On February 2nd, 2018, at the Lobster House in Cape May, Chef Dave Kaiser prepares dishes in the kitchen. A plate of red pepper coulis, leeks, mushrooms, bacon, and scallops with a side of mashed potato.

If you’re looking for an iconic Cape May eatery, you don’t have to look any further than The Lobster House. Dock, and then head aboard The Schooner—a 130 ft. Grand Banks sailing vessel turned restaurant— to dine. Seafood is the specialty with plenty of clam, crab, and oyster options to choose from. Pair them with a frozen Rum Runner and enjoy the view. Located at Fisherman’s Wharf in Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

