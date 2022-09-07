The lineup for high school football

The high school football season will pick up in intensity this week as division play begins in the West Jersey Football League.

Only a few teams will win sectional or state titles this season. But a division championship can still create a memorable season for many teams.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s key games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

American Division

St. Augustine (1-1) at Cherokee (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits beat St. Joseph 30-10 last Friday. Rory Friel threw for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win. Cherokee began the season with big expectations but dropped its first two games to Holy Spirit and Hammonton. Senior running back Brandon Boria is one of the state’s best.

Williamstown (1-1) at Millville (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Millville, ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11, looks to bounce back from last Friday’s 25-17 loss to Irvington. Millville junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 576 yards and five TDs. Senior linebacker Keyan German leads the defense with 12.5 tackles. Williamstown upset Kingsway Regional 28-14 last week. Quarterback Drew Craig has thrown for two TDs and run for a score this season.

United Division

Oakcrest (2-0) at Mainland Regional (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Junior running back Sam Mensah has rushed for 179 yards in Oakcrest’s first two wins. Tauheed Hill leads the defense with 21 tackles and a forced fumble. Mainland squandered a 13-point second-half lead and lost to Ocean City 21-20 last week. Senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 222 yards. Junior defensive back Jamie Tyson has two interceptions.

Atlantic City (1-0) at Absegami (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City looks to build on the momentum of its 35-17 win over Clearview last week. Junior quarterback Joe Lyons threw for 230 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Allen Packard rushed for 111 yards and two scores. Sophomore defensive end Raul Cabrera made three tackles for a loss. Absegami lost its opener to Cedar Creek 43-20 last Friday. Braves quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw two TD passes in the loss.

Bridgeton (0-1) at Egg Harbor Township (0-2)

6 p.m.

Both teams seek their first win. Bridgeton lost to Vineland 28-0 last Friday. Kemun Council is averaging 7.4 yards per carry for EHT and ran for 123 yards in last week’s 35-14 loss to Holy Spirit.

Patriot Division

Glassboro (1-0) at Middle Township (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Middle beat Glassboro 38-14 last season. Middle opened with a 24-10 loss to Oakcrest last Friday. Junior wide receiver Mike Zarfati caught seven passes for 141 yards. Glassboro quarterback Jhaisir Harden threw a TD pass and ran for two scores as the Bulldogs beat Burlington City 26-20 in their season opener last week.

Clayton (0-1) at Buena Regional (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena opened with a 35-7 loss to Gloucester. Clayton lost its season opener to Lower Cape May 27-14. These teams last played in 2019, with Buena winning 44-12.

Continental Division

Vineland (1-1) at Clearview (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Clearview lost to Atlantic City 35-17 last Friday. Vineland junior linebacker Tayshun Newman sparks the Vineland defense with 14 tackles and two sacks. Sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for two TDs and run for a score.

Independence Division

Ocean City (1-1) at Cedar Creek (1-1)

1:30 p.m. Saturday

Although early in the season this is a pivotal game for both teams. The winner will take a big step toward a winning season. Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 459 yards and two TDs. Wide receiver Jake Hoag has caught nine passes for 168 yards. Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 348 yards and three TDs. Junior linebacker Justin Castillo leads the defense with 14 tackles.

Memorial Division

Highland Regional (0-2) at Hammonton (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Hammonton features a strong game with Kenny Smith (259 rushing yards) and Justin Doughty (117 rushing yards). Senior defensive end Kye Pressley has three sacks. Highland comes off a 31-30 loss to Paul VI.

Royal Division

Pennsville (1-0) at Lower Cape May (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Hunter Ray ran for two TDs and threw for a score as Lower opened with a 27-14 win over Clayton last Friday. Pennsville running back Skye Epps carried 24 times for 200 yards and two TDs in a 34-26 season-opening win over Lindenwold.

Cumberland Regional (1-0) at Pitman (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Senior quarterback Kyon Barnes ran for two TDs as Cumberland beat Wildwood 32-0 last week. Pitman lost its season opener to Schalick 36-8.

Horizon Division

Wildwood (0-1) at Schalick (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

These Group I schools haven’t played since 2017. Wildwood lost its season opener to Cumberland Regional 32-0. Jackson Schalick, who shares a last name with the school he attends, scored on a 74-yard run and a 62-yard interception return in Schalick’s 36-8 win over Pitman last week.

Interdivision

Pleasantville (1-0) at Salem (1-1)

Noon Saturday

Pleasantville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 26-2 win over Penns Grove last Friday. Greyhounds quarterback Samir Miller threw three TD passes and also ran for a TD. Salem is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11 after last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to Camden. Salem quarterback Jahki Coates has thrown for four TDs and run for five scores.

Shore Conference

Southern Regional (1-0) at Toms River North (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern opened two weeks ago with a 28-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Rams quarterback Andy Falletta threw for 40 yards and a TD and ran for 92 yards and a score. Toms River North is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Micah Ford has run for 424 yards and seven TDs.

Pinelands Regional (1-0) at Barnegat Township (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat leads this rivalry 14-2. Pinelands last beat the Bengals in 2009. Barnegat lost its season opener to Freehold Township 27-0 last week. Pinelands opened with a 19-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach as quarterback Ryan Allen ran for 173 yards and a TD.

Lacey Township (0-1) at Long Branch (0-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Lacey dropped its opener to Donovan Catholic 41-7. Lacey sophomore running back Aidan Wallace carried 27 times for 97 yards. Meanwhile, Long Branch opened with a 23-13 loss to Middletown South.