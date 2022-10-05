The lineup for gameday

The Mainland Regional and Hammonton high school football teams can clinch the West Jersey Football League division titles with wins Friday.

Mainland can win the United Division with a victory at home against Absegami. Hammonton will be the Memorial Division Champion with a home win over Timber Creek.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s relevant games in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

American Division

Millville (3-2) at Shawnee (3-3)

6 p.m. Friday

Millville will try to bounce back from last week’s 21-17 loss to Lenape. Highly-recruited sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks has caught four TD passes and intercepted two passes for Millville. Shawnee has lost three straight.

Williamstown (1-5) at St. Augustine (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine ended a three-game losing streak with a 38-14 win over Shawnee last Friday. Sophomore running back Julian Turney ran for 177 yards and two TDs in the win. Williamstown has lost four straight.

Continental Division

Holy Spirit (5-1) at Vineland (2-3)

6 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit has won three straight and is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Spartans quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 1,483 yards and 14 TDs. Emmanuel Doivillus leads the Vineland defense with 22 tackles and two sacks.

Horizon Division

Wildwood (1-4) at Lindenwold (0-5)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood comes off a 28-0 loss to Gloucester Catholic. Defensive back Joey Mormille sparks the Wildwood defense with 25 tackles. Lindenwold has dropped 10 straight, dating back to last season.

Independence Division

Cedar Creek (2-4) at Delsea Regional (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

This is a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group III title game, which Cedar Creek won 30-13. Cedar Creek senior linebacker Mike Sears has made 47 tackles. Delsea is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. Junior running back Wayne Adair averages 10.4 yards per carry for the Crusaders.

St. Joseph (3-1) at Ocean City (2-3)

6 p.m. Friday.

St. Joe has won three straight. Wildcats quarterback James Mantuano has thrown for 393 yards and four TDs. Wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud has 13 catches for 231 yards. Ocean City has lost two straight. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 808 yards.

Patriot Division

Pleasantville (3-1) at Clayton (1-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville leads the Patriot Division and comes off a 21-20 win over Buena Regional. Senior defensive lineman Christopher Wright leads the Greyhounds defense with 29 tackles, eight of them for losses. Clayton has dropped three straight.

Buena Regional (2-3) at Middle Township (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

These teams haven’t played since 2019. Middle has won three straight. Middle sophomore running back Remi Rodriguez has rushed for 462 yards. Senior linebacker Adrien Laboy leads the Panthers defense with 24 tackles. Buena saw its two-game winning streak end last Friday with a 21-20 loss to Pleasantville.

Royal Division

Pitman (2-2) at Lower Cape May (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams are undefeated in the division. Aiden McCarraher and Hunter Ray each ran for TDs in Lower’s 18-12 loss to rival Middle Township last Friday. Senior defensive lineman Cole McFadden sparks the Pitman defense with 35 tackles, 8.5 for losses.

Gateway (1-4) at Cumberland Regional (3-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Cumberland has won two straight. Colts running back Kyon Barnes carried 18 times for 293 yards and four TDs in last week’s 34-7 win over Pennsville. Cumberland has its most wins since 2014.

United Division

Absegami (0-5) at Mainland Regional (5-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Mustangs are ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11 and can clinch division title with a win. Senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 663 yards and 16 TDs for Mainland. Absegami running back Rashad Floyd impressed in last week’s 26-0 loss to Oakcrest.

Oakcrest (5-1) at Egg Harbor Township (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group II playoff hopes. The Falcons have won three straight and allowed a total of 20 points in those victories. Senior linebacker Nasir Regley leads the defense with 14 tackles for losses. EHT has dropped two straight. Junior running back Kenum Council has rushed 78 times for 608 yards.

Bridgeton (0-5) at Atlantic City (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group V playoff chances. Ronnie Lawson and Tyliqk Sims each have six tackles for losses for the Atlantic City defense. Senior running back Allen Packard has rushed for 555 yards. Bridgeton lost to Mainland Regional 41-0 last Friday.

Memorial Divison

Timber Creek (5-1) at Hammonton (5-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Hammonton will clinch the division title with a win.

Shore Conference

Lacey Township (1-4) at Toms River North (6-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Toms River is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11 and averages 46 points. Lacey quarterback Nick Maertens threw a TD pass and ran for 67 yards in last week’s 28-13 loss to Colts Neck.

Central Regional (0-5) at Southern Regional (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern has won the last three games between these rivals, who played on Thanksgiving from 1968-83 and again from 2012-14. Central leads the overall series 26-22-1. The winner receives the Boyd-Emmert trophy, which is named after deceased coaches Joe Boyd of Central Regional and Ron Emmert of Southern Regional.

Manchester Township (2-3) at Barnegat Township (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat has dropped two straight but won four of its last five games against Manchester Township.

Jackson Liberty (2-3) at Pinelands Regional (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed 100 times for 581 yards and seven TDs for Pinelands. Senior linebacker Mike Hall sparks the Wildcats defense with 48 tackles.