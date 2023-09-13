Two of South Jersey’s top defenses will meet when St. Augustine Prep hosts Millville 6 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League American Division matchup.

Millville (2-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (2-1) is ranked No. 7.

Linebackers Matthew Bonczek and Julian Giambuzz lead a St. Augustine defense that has allowed just one TD in the past 10 quarters. Millville has allowed just two TDs in the past 10 quarters. Defensive backs Lotzeir Brooks and Ta’Ron Haile have returned interceptions for TDs.

The winner will get a boost toward the playoffs and be at least tied for the division lead.

The contest highlights this weekend’s schedule. What follows is a preview of the rest of this weekend’s games involving schools from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Some teams are playing Thursday because the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset Friday.

West Jersey Football LeagueContinental Division

Holy Spirit (3-0) at Washington Township (2-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

Running backs Jahcere Ward (326 rushing yards) and Emit Hicks (247 rushing yards) lead the Spirit offense. Sophomore quarterback Ty Costabile has thrown six TD passes. Washington Township has won two straight, scoring at least 50 points in both victories, after opening the season with a 26-7 loss to Mainland Regional.

Vineland (1-2) at Kingsway Regional (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Kingsway opened with shutout wins over Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown before losing to Washington Township 52-23 last week. Vineland running back Charles Clark has rushed for 246 yards and four TDs.

United Division

Absegami (1-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)

6 p.m. Thursday

Absegami has dropped two straight. Junior quarterback Kendall Armstrong has thrown for 474 yards and eight TDs. Senior defensive lineman Gabe Wilkins has four tackles for losses and forced fumble. EHT comes off a 50-23 win at Bridgeton. Senior lineman Mike Simeon leads the EHT defense with 17 tackles.

Bridgeton (0-3) at Oakcrest (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton comes off a 50-23 loss to Egg Harbor Township last Friday. Sophomore linebacker Donovan Linthicum leads a stingy Oakcrest defense with 43 tackles, five of them for losses.

Mainland Regional (3-0) at Atlantic City (3-0)

6 p.m. Friday

The Press Game of the Week. Mainland is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion. Atlantic City is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Atlantic City is ranked No. 6.

Royal Division

Cumberland Regional (1-2) at Lower Cape May (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Cumberland got its first win, beating Pitman 6-0 last Friday. Lower comes off a 28-7 win over Pennsville. Lower beat Cumberland 47-12 last season.

Patriot Division

Clayton (3-0) at Middle Township (3-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Middle running back Remi Rodriguez has rushed for 256 yards and four TDs. Clayton running back Demetris Williams has rushed for 300 yards and seven TDs.

Pleasantville (2-1) at Glassboro (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville has won two straight. Greyhounds quarterback Ahmad Jones has thrown for 304 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Gabriel Rodriguez leads the Pleasantville defense with 28 tackles. Glassboro lost to Middle Township 24-22 last Friday.

Horizon Division

Wildwood (1-1) at Bishop Eustace (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Wildwood quarterback Junior Hans has thrown for 279 yards and two TDs and run for 104 yards and two scores. Delano Mann caught seven passes for 167 yards and two TDs as Eustace beat Gloucester Catholic 36-0 last week.

Independence Division

Ocean City (1-2) at Delsea Regional (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Delsea is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, but comes off a 28-13 loss to Winslow Township. Junior running back Dan Russo ran for 141 yards and two TDs in the defeat. Ocean City has dropped two straight. Red Raiders running back Duke Guenther has rushed 63 times for 271 yards.

St. Joseph Academy (0-3) ar Winslow Township (2-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Winslow has won two straight and is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker has thrown for 713 yards and six TDs. St. Joe is rebuilding under first-year coach Ron Dorsey.

Memorial Division

Eastern (1-2) at Hammonton (2-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

Kenny Smith ran for 183 yards and two TDs as Hammonton bounced back from a 47-7 loss to Cherokee with a 26-12 win over Highland regional last week. Eastern has lost two straight by the combined score of 58-6.

InterdivisionBuena Regional (0-2) at Pitman (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Someone will get their first win of the season. Buena beat Pitman 37-0 last season.

Cedar Creek (3-0) at Camden Eastside (2-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Cedar Creek is No. 11 in The Elite 11. The Pirates are averaging 41.7 points per game. Senior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown nine TD passes and run for three scores. Eastside has allowed a total of six points in its two wins.

Shore ConferenceCentral Regional (1-2) at Pinelands Regional (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Pinelands is 2-0 for the first time in 13 years. Junior quarterback Ty Cline has completed 18 of 22 passes for 262 yards and four TDs. Central has lost two straight.

Brick Township (3-0) at Barnegat (0-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Barnegat lost to Brick Memorial 49-14 last week. Brick has allowed a total of 14 points this season.

Southern Regional (2-1) at Lacey Township (0-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Southern lost to Marlboro 31-0 last week. Senior quarterback Caden Oravets has thrown four TD passes for Southern. Lacey lost to Jackson Memorial 21-0 last week. Lacey has won the last three meetings between these teams.