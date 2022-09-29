The lineup for gameday page

A quick look at this weekend’s high school football schedule and once might think it's Thanksgiving.

A pair of rivalry games that have traditionally been played on or around that holiday will be held this weekend.

Absegami plays at Oakcrest at 2 p.m. Friday. Lower Cape May plays at Middle Township at 7 p.m. Friday.

The expected rainy fallout from Hurricane Ian has already caused some games to be moved from Saturday to Friday.

What follows is a preview of key games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

Continental Division

Clearview (1-4) at Holy Spirit (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Spirit beat St. Augustine 28-7 last Friday and is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Sophomore running back Jahcere Ward has rushed for 614 yards and nine touchdowns. Gavin Romans has caught 42 passes for 469 yards. Clearview got its first win of the season last week with a 32-25 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

Vineland (2-2) at Washington Township (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Vineland was off last week. Fighting Clan sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown three TD passes and run for two scores. Washington Township ended a two-game losing streak with a 27-6 win over Williamstown last week.

American Division

Millville (3-1) at Lenape (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 877 yards and eight TDs. Senior linebacker Keyan German leads the defense with 16.5 tackles and a sack. Lenape has won two straight. Zyaire Fleming ran for 142 yards and five TDs in last Friday’s 34-0 win over Eastern.

St. Augustine (1-4) at Shawnee (3-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams will try to end losing streaks. St. Augustine has dropped three straight. Shawnee has lost two in a row. Tristan McLeer has run for two TDs and caught a TD pass for St. Augustine.

Horizon Division

Gloucester Catholic (2-1) at Wildwood (1-3)

6 p.m. Friday

Junior quarterback Junior Hans has thrown for two TDs and run for a score for Wildwood. Gloucester Catholic has won two straight.

Independence Division

Ocean City (2-2) at Winslow Township (1-2)

7 p.m. Saturday

Ocean City was off last week. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 710 yards and four TDs. Jack Hoag has three TD catches for the Red Raiders. Winslow features running back Jamil Peterson, who has rushed for 296 yards and quarterback James Wilson, who has run for three TDs and thrown for one score.

St. Joseph Academy (2-1) at Cedar Creek (2-3)

2 p.m. Friday

St. Joe has won two straight. Senior linebacker/running back Richard Chandler has run for two TDs, made 27 tackles and returned an interception for a score. Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 820 yards and six TDs. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the defense with 42 tackles.

Memorial Division

Hammonton (4-1) at Rancocas Valley (3-2)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Hammonton is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. The Blue Devils lost to Mainland Regional 29-14 last Friday. Senior defensive end/running back Kye Pressley has seven sacks and rushing TD for Hammonton. Rancocas has dropped two straight.

Patriot Division

Pleasantville (2-1) at Buena Regional (2-2)

6 p.m. Friday

These teams last met in 2020 with Pleasantville winning 30-8. The Greyhounds were off last week. Freshman quarterback Ahmad Jones threw for 266 yards and two TDs in a 20-12 win over Glassboro two weeks ago. Buena has won two straight. Chiefs quarterback JJ Gonzalez threw a TD pass and ran for a score in last Saturday’s 22-12 win over Burlington City.

Royal Division

Cumberland Regional (2-2) at Pennsville (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Kyon Barns caught a 10-yard TD pass from quarterback Mark Sooy as Cumberland beat rival Bridgeton 7-6 last week. Pennsville has dropped three straight.

United Division

Mainland Regional (4-1) at Bridgeton (0-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Mustangs senior defensive back/running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 11 TDs and recovered a blocked punt and return an interception for scores. Bridgeton lost to Cumberland 7-6 last week.

Absegami (0-4) at Oakcrest (4-1)

2 p.m. Friday

This game used to be played on Thanksgiving or the night before the holiday. Absegami leads the series 27-18. Oakcrest hasn’t beaten Absegami since 2014.

Egg Harbor Township (2-3) at Atlantic City (3-1)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Both teams need a win to boost their South Jersey Group III playoff hopes. EHT has won three straight from Atlantic City. Atlantic City senior running back Allen Packard has rushed for 446 yards. Vikings sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye DeGraffenreidt has caught 22 passes for 300 yards and five TDs. EHT junior linebacker Eric Russ has nine tackles for losses. Wide receiver Xavier Bullock averages 13.3 yards per reception.

Interdivision

Lower Cape May (4-0) at Middle Township (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

This game, dubbed the Anchor Bowl, was played on or the day before Thanksgiving for the past 26 years. The winner receives a plaque with an anchor from a boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison. Middle won last season 21-8 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 17-9. Lower hasn’t beaten Middle since 2017.

Shore Conference

Southern Regional (2-2) at Rumson-Fair Haven (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern has either won by a shutout or lost by a shutout this season. Rumson has won two straight.

Barnegat (2-2) at Asbury Park (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Asbury Park beat Barnegat in 2021 and 2019. Barnegat features running back JoJo Bivens. Asbury Park comes off a 27-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach.

Lakewood (1-3) at Pinelands Regional (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Pinelands has dropped three straight but has won its last two meetings with Lakewood. Jaimin Park ran for 101 yards and two TDs in Pineland’s 28-27 overtime loss to Matawan last week. Lakewood beat Keansburg 54-35 last week.

Colts Neck (3-1) at Lacey Township (1-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Junior quarterback Nick Maertens ran for two TDs as Lacye beat Central Regional 31-18 last Friday. Colts Neck has won three straight behind junior running back Chris Scully.