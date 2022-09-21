The lineup for game day page

The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team will try to equal its best start in a dozen years Friday night.

The Caper Tigers (3-0) will host Wildwood (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game. Lower hasn’t been 4-0 since 2010. The Caper Tigers finished 7-3 and qualified for the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season.

Junior running back Aiden McCarraher has sparked lower this season. He ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Lower’s 47-12 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday.

Wildwood will also enter Friday’s game with plenty of momentum. The Warriors topped Bishop Eustace 6-2 last Friday. Joey Mormille scored with the Wildwood TD on a 29-yard run.

Lower and Wildwood last played in 2019 with Lower winning 42-0. The renewal of their rivalry highlights the schedule on the first Friday of fall.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s other key games involving teams from Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

Interdivision

Bridgeton (0-3) at Cumberland Regional (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

These teams used to be Thanksgiving rivals. Bridgeton has won the last five meetings between the schools, dating back to 2016. Kyon Barnes has rushed for 201 yards and three TDs for Cumberland.

Middle Township (1-2) at Gateway Regional (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Middle beat Gateway 36-8 last season. Middle junior quarterback Mark Oliver has thrown for 335 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Adrien Laboy leads the Middle defense with 17 tackles. Luis Ferrer ran for two TDs and 133 yards as Gateway beat Pennsville 20-7 last Friday.

Absegami (0-3) at Highland Regional (1-3)

6 p.m. Friday

Absegami comes off a 56-18 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Angelo Rodriguez ran for 168 yards and three TDs to propel Highland to a 357 win over Clearview last week.

Clearview (0-4) at Egg Harbor Township (2-2)

6 p.m. Friday

EHT has won two straight. Eagles quarterback Christian Rando has thrown for 457 yards and five TDs. Xavier Bullock has caught 16 passes for 210 yards. Leon Ellis leads the EHT defense with 24 tackles. Clearview comes off a 35-7 loss to Highland Regional.

Holy Spirit (3-1) at St. Augustine (1-3)

6 p.m. Friday

This is annually one of South Jersey’s biggest games. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 1,035 yards and 10 TDs. Gavin Roman has caught 31 passes for 407 yards and Jayden Llanos has four TD catches for Spirit. St. Augustine junior Tristian McAleer has run for two TDs and caught a TD pass this season.

St. Joseph (1-1) at Willingboro (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Joe was off last week after beating Holy Spirit 30-26 two weeks ago. Senior linebacker Richard Chandler sparks the St. Joe defense with 27 tackles and an interception returned for a TD. Willingboro quarterback Lamar Best has thrown for 386 yards and three TDs.

Atlantic City (2-1) at Deptford (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams look for wins after losses last week stopped two-game winning streaks. Atlantic City senior running back Allen Packard has carried 33 times for 398 yards and five TDs. Deptford quarterback CJ Carter has thrown for 484 yards and five TDs.

Moorestown (4-0) at Oakcrest (3-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest bounced back from a loss to Mainland Regional with a 28-6 win over Bridgeton last Friday. Senior wide receiver Aldrich Doe has caught 14 passes for 201 yards and three TDs this season. Junior linebacker Tauheed Hill leads the Oakcrest defense with 34 tackles. Moorestown is one of South Jersey’s surprise teams. Junior quarterback John Zohlman has thrown for 673 yards and eight TDs.

Buena Regional (1-2) at Burlington City (0-4)

11 a.m. Saturday

Buena beat Pitman 37-0 last week as Duke Garrison ran for 114 yards and caught two TD passes.

Cedar Creek (2-2) at Salem (3-1)

Noon Saturday

Salem is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Salem quarterback Jahki Coates has thrown for 598 yards and nine TDs and run for 314 yards and six TDs. Cedar Creek senior running back Mehki Harvey has rushed for 426 yards. Darius Benjamin and Alim Parks both have more than 200 yards receiving for Cedar Creek.

Shore Conference

Southern Regional (2-1) at Middletown North (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern comes off a 7-0 win over Long Branch as Dee Halm scored the game’s lone TD on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Armando Sanchez sparked the Southern defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Middletown North quarterback Luke Sheehan has thrown for 606 yards and seven TDs.

Barnegat (2-1) at Toms River East (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat has won two straight. JoJo Bivens ran for two TDs in last week’s 20-0 win over Jackson Liberty. Toms River East comes off a 14-6 win over Pinelands Regional last week.

Central Regional (0-3) at Lacey Township (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

These traditional rivals used to play on Thanksgiving. They renewed their rivalry in 2019. Lacey has won all three contests since then.