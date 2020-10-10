The latest COVID-19 stats across New Jersey

As of Saturday morning, New Jersey has reported 212,013 cases of COVID-19 with 14,376 deaths.
Locally, Atlantic County health officials have reported 4,825 cases with 254 deaths and 2,964 considered recovered.
Cape May County health officials have reported 1,422 cases with 92 deaths and 1,252 considered off quarantine.
Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.
Gov. Phil Murphy is not expected to hold a coronavirus briefing today.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
