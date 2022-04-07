THE JUDGES

As always, we will have a lineup of esteemed judges ready to select the ultimate grand champion at Burger Bash, but we also count on YOU the people to eat big and pick YOUR favorite burger by dropping a chip in the bowl of the restaurant that you think knocked it out of the park.

But be sure to really think about your vote — which spot made you want to come running back for seconds? Was there one place that put together an absolute masterpiece? Maybe you had an old favorite that you were thinking you would probably vote for, but after trying them all, another spot beat them out. Vote for that other spot and keep things legit! The place with the most votes will win the Eater’s Choice category.