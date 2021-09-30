The Jersey connection

A couple of New Jersey natives are in the field.

Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old from Holmdel High School, will play the tournament as a sponsor exemption for the second year in a row.

Ganne missed the ShopRite cut last year, but she wowed fans when she finished tied for 14th at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.

Marina Alex, who was raised in Wayne and now lives in Jupiter, Florida, is also in the field. Alex, 31, has a history of playing well at the Classic, finishing tied for 8th in 20019 and third in 2018.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.