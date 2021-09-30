 Skip to main content
The Jersey connection
The Jersey connection

Final round of the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Marina Alex celebrates finishing the ShopRite LPGA Classic at third with a 14-under 199 on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

A couple of New Jersey natives are in the field.

Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old from Holmdel High School, will play the tournament as a sponsor exemption for the second year in a row.

Ganne missed the ShopRite cut last year, but she wowed fans when she finished tied for 14th at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.

Marina Alex, who was raised in Wayne and now lives in Jupiter, Florida, is also in the field. Alex, 31, has a history of playing well at the Classic, finishing tied for 8th in 20019 and third in 2018.

