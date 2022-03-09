It likely goes without saying, but a trip to The Irish Pub on or around St. Patrick’s Day is a slam dunk for anyone looking to have a good time. Pints of classic Irish beers like Harp and Smithwick’s will be hoisted high on St. Paddy’s Day, but oddly enough the best day to celebrate here might just be Friday, March 18, at a one-of-a-kind holiday known as “Bag Day.”

Bag Day was originally created more than 30 years ago so that the folks who worked at the bars and casinos on St. Patrick’s Day could have a day of their own to party and have fun. The story goes that a customer entered the bar the day after St. Patrick’s Day looking for her own version of the party that had ended the day before. She threw a bag over her head and declared it to be “Bag Day.” The tradition has remained — and grown drastically — ever since. Patrons who attend must wear a bag of some sort on (or over) their heads in order to be served, and things start early (around 7 a.m.) and wind down around dinner time.