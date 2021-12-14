Picturesque, with a warm country Christmas vibe in a waterfront setting, The Inn at Sugar Hill will provide a lovely option for dinner this Christmas Eve. Now under new ownership, Chef Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez’ menu features masterful dishes such as the 22-ounce, bone-in cowboy ribeye for two; a 12-ounce Maine lobster tail with drawn butter and lemon, which you can - and should - have stuffed with crab meat; or bay scallops wrapped in bacon and served in a ponzu sauce. The Inn at Sugar Hill is located at 5704 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing. Go to InnAtSugarHill.com