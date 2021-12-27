 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Hi-Point Pub
0 comments

The Hi-Point Pub

Head to the Hi-Point for a festive party atmosphere, party favors, midnight champagne toast, noisemakers and plenty of fun to go around. $5 cover. Located at 5 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to HiPointPubAC.com for more information.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News