The Fox Den at Linwood Country Club

Tater Tots with Secret Sauce
500 Shore Road, Linwood // LinwoodCountryClub.com
Who doesn’t love a good tater tot? Like the french fry’s fat friend with the great personality, tater tots are always a good time. Crispy outside with a soft, potato-y center, the tots offered at the Fox Den for 50 Bites are as delicious as they are mysterious, as they come paired with their secret sauce for dipping. What’s in it? It’s none of your business, apparently.
