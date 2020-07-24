The founder of iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant Tony Luke’s and one of his sons were federally indicted Friday for allegedly hiding more than $8 million from the IRS over more than a decade.
Prosecutors say Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 82, known as “Tony Luke Sr.,” and Nicholas Lucidonio, 54, both of New Jersey, maintained two sets of books tracking payroll and revenue records for their popular dining spot at Oregon Avenue and Front Streets, and failed to document cash transactions worth thousands of dollars.
To evade detection, the pair allegedly paid their employees a portion of their salaries with checks and the remainder in under-the-table cash payments, which they failed to report to the IRS.
Tony Luke Jr., the prominent face of the company, was not named in the indictment. He split with his father and brother in 2015 in a contentious court battle during which Lucidonio Sr., according to the indictment, became concerned their tax evasion scheme would be exposed.
Prosecutors say he and Nicholas Lucidonio amended prior tax returns to include revenue that had not been counted before, but offset that new tax burden by claiming false expenses that lessened the payments they would have to make.
The Lucidonios declined to comment Friday. Their lawyers, Ian M. Comisky and Walter Weir Jr., disputed the charges and said, in a statement, that their clients looked forward to challenging them in court.
“Tony and Nicky have fully cooperated with the government’s investigation since its outset,” they said.
“The Original Tony Luke’s will continue to serve its faithful clientele and provide gainful employment to its employees and their families.”
The pair face more than 20 counts including conspiracy and tax evasion, and face up to five years in prison on the most serious charges.
