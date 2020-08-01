As more data comes in and the storm gets closer to South Jersey, the timing of the storm has narrowed, along with a few small changes.
First, the storm has been slower to move. Eventually, it will speed up. However, the storm will still only be near the Florida-Georgia line Monday morning.
For South Jersey, this means impacts will be centered around Tuesday, likely during the afternoon. However, heavy rain could begin Monday night. Rain and dangerous rip currents increasingly look to be the biggest local impacts from this storm, similar to Tropical Storm Fay in July.
The reason for this is in part due to a high-pressure system that also has been responsible for the track of the storm so far. This extends into Florida, which prevents Isaias from moving too quickly to the north. Hence, the slowdown in the forward speed, at least until it reaches near Georgia.
