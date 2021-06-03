The Flyers will pick 13th in this year's NHL draft, during a crucial offseason for the franchise

With the Seattle Kraken, who will have the second-overall pick, joining the NHL next season, the league's expansion draft on July 21 will likely lead to the departure of a key veteran from the Flyers' roster — a development that would put more pressure on the Flyers' young players to improve their play.

During his end-of-the-season media availability, Fletcher noted that, with the exception of forward Joel Farabee, who is 21 and led the team in goals with 20, too many of those less-experienced players plateaued or regressed this season.

"That's a big concern for me," Fletcher said. "Since 2014, this franchise has put a lot of time and effort into drafting and developing young players. Frankly, for us to take a step forward, we're going to need that group of players to take on a bigger role, play better, and help us win games. We're going to have to look outside the organization, but certainly it's difficult to replace the whole team. You're going to need your young players to take a step and be better."