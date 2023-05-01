The rainfall flooded out large swaths of Long Beach Island on Saturday. In Surf City, officials reported that most roads were flooded, except for Long Beach Boulevard, the main route through the island. While there was minor stage coastal flooding early in the morning, the rainfall was the main driver of the issues.

In Surf City, Ocean County "ALL roads flooded". Long Beach Blvd. is the only way to travel.



Here's Long Beach Blvd near there, sheesh. They *barely* got into minor coastal flood stage, too. This is mostly from the rain. pic.twitter.com/ftA6vcE84A — Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 29, 2023

In Cumberland County, the Maurice River flooded near Vineland. Homes near the river saw their backyards flood as the river levels continued to climb Monday afternoon.

The larger the river, the longer it takes the river to crest.

Near Folsom, Atlantic County, the Great Egg Harbor River water gauge reported minor flood stage Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, water may surround homes in Weymouth Forge and Hamilton Township along the river.