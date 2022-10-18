The final week of the regular season

Halloween is still a few days away.

Fall is barely in the air.

But the high school football regular season ends this week. The public school playoffs begin Oct. 28/29. The non-public postseason starts Nov. 4/5.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to announce the public school playoff brackets Sunday. This is the first season New Jersey will play to state champions in each of the five enrollment groups. The state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3/4 at Rutgers University.

Teams qualify for the postseason based on their United Power Ranking. Among the factors that go into that calculation are a team’s record and its opponents enrollment and record.

As of now, 11 Press-area public school teams appear headed for the postseason.

They are:

Group II: Oakcrest; Pleasantville; and Middle Township.

Group III: Cedar Creek

Group IV: Hammonton; Millville; Mainland Regional; Ocean City; and Lacey Township.

Group V: Atlantic City; and Southern Regional

On the bubble: Buena Regional in Group I and Lower Cape May Regional in Group II.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s relevant games, involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties: