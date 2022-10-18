 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The final week of the regular season

  • 0

Halloween is still a few days away.

Fall is barely in the air.

But the high school football regular season ends this week. The public school playoffs begin Oct. 28/29. The non-public postseason starts Nov. 4/5.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to announce the public school playoff brackets Sunday. This is the first season New Jersey will play to state champions in each of the five enrollment groups. The state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3/4 at Rutgers University.

Teams qualify for the postseason based on their United Power Ranking. Among the factors that go into that calculation are a team’s record and its opponents enrollment and record.

As of now, 11 Press-area public school teams appear headed for the postseason.

People are also reading…

They are:

Group II: Oakcrest; Pleasantville; and Middle Township.

Group III: Cedar Creek

Group IV: Hammonton; Millville; Mainland Regional; Ocean City; and Lacey Township.

Group V: Atlantic City; and Southern Regional

On the bubble: Buena Regional in Group I and Lower Cape May Regional in Group II.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s relevant games, involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News