You'll find them at baseball games, barbecues, national holiday celebrations and even miniatured at black-tie event. They're boiled, fried, barbecued, baked, deep fried and even cooked on a stick over an open flame.

It's the All-American hot dog.

But something wild is going on with our national treasure.

“Who would have thought of putting baby spinach sauteed in garlic, olive oil, a little crushed red pepper, a deglaze in white wine and top it with imported sharp provolone. On a hot dog,” says Maui Mike D'Antuono, owner and chef at Maui's Dog House, in North Wildwood.

Maui's Dog House is one of several restaurants in South Jersey that are specializing in going over the top with their dogs. And with Fourth of July upon us, the mother of all American holidays, we thought we'd look at how the All-American food has changed.

Which brings us to the first dilemma: Is the hot dog the All-American food?

If you consider that the first hot dog came from Germany, originally called “dachshund sausage” for its resemblance to the low-slug dog, can we claim it as our own?

“It is the quintessential American product,” states Christian Subashi, owner and chef at LouDogs, in Sea Isle City. “That and cheeseburgers.”

Subashi talks about French Canadians who visit the Jersey Shore and want to try the local cuisine, his ramped-up dogs.

“When the French Canadians come to Sea Isle, I've a gotten a following of them. I think it'd because it's the most popular thing in the US and they want to try it.”

What they're trying is not the dog on a bun with a sliver of yellow mustard that was first served on Coney Island in 1867, arguably the site of the first Americanized hot dog, according to the Smithsonian. Like Maui's Dog House, at LouDogs the sky is the limit. His regular menu includes dogs like the “Lassie” with homemade mac and cheese and chipotle ketchup, one of his most popular of the 15 hot dogs he offers, including a daily special.

In North Wildwood, Maui's have really taken hot dogs to a new level offering 30 different topped dogs on their menu. The names of the creations are enough to tweek your imagination and taste buds, like the Cardiac, the Sacrilegious, the Drunk Horse, the Drunk Smokin Horse, and the Better Call Saul. Each one is a combination that makes you think, what in the world is that going to taste like, followed by, I have to know. They do not disappoint.

One of his most popular is the “Chicago”, his take on the well-known dog that originated in Illinois: spicy mustard, raw onions, pickles, relish (hot or sweet), tomatoes, pepperoncini with celery salt. One of his newest creations is the Forget About It Ghost: mustard, raw onions, ghost pepper cheese, chile and bacon. It's a bit spicy but not enough to make you forget you're eating a hot dog (no pun or bun intended).

Or try the Alabama: Mac Daddy sauce (their take on a white Alabama sauce) and peppered, caramelized onions. His Mac Daddy sauce is a mayonnaise-based spread, with horseradish, cider vinegar, and seasoning.

“It puts an end to ketchup,” he says. “The Alabama has really taken off. It's simple. It's super flavorful and it's unassuming. It's something that appeals to everybody.”

A look at hot dogs offered around the country are franks heaped with everything from peanut butter and jelly to fried eggs, collard greens and Fruity Pebbles cereal. Which leads us to the next part of the dog dilemma, are there things you should not put on a hot dog? Can you go too far?

“Definitely,” declares Subashi. “I'm still a master food seller. Like my dad and his dad before him. So I respect food. I'm not going to throw stuff on there that doesn't make sense just as a gimmick or a schtick. It's got to taste good. I stand by my product. Peanut butter and jelly is just crazy to me.”

“You want to enjoy the hot dog,” adds D'Antuono. “There's some things you don't cross. If you're over 10, I don't think you should put ketchup on a hot dog. Your palate should have evolved by that point.”

He says Maui's have experimented with some far out toppings from foi gras to venizon, elk and duck sausage, even a surf and turf hot dog, with cocktail sauce, fried shrimp, cole slaw and his Mac Daddy sauce.

D'Antuono, who was once in the wine business, takes an epicurean approach and believes a hot dog, no matter how its garnished, should be a culinary experience for the palate. “I try to layer all the flavors like you were drinking a glass of wine. When you take a bite of a dog you're going to get one flavor from the beginning of your tongue and as you go through it, the back of your tongue is going to bring out a different flavor. It's a long finish.”

Subashi's father, Lou, the namesake of his eatery, was a minimalist when he sold his hot dogs along the beach from a cart in the 80's. He describes his father's hot dogs as “very bare bones” with only five condiments offered, mustard, ketchup, sauerkraut, chopped raw onions, and relish, which became the ingredients for the “LouDog,” still a staple with his customers. Nothing like the creations he offers now.

He offers a dog of the day, which is an off-the-menu concoction where he can go wild.

“The dog of the day is where I can go off and do my own thing. Sometimes I hit a home run, sometimes I don't. “

Like the dog with pimento cheese, bacon strips, and pickled jalapeno. Out of the park. His favorite, which has also become a regular crowd pleaser, is any dog with his mother's homemade chile. “It's like a red meat sauce. A lot of chile related to hot dogs are brown. This is like a red meat sauce.”

And here's a topic of discussion when you're gathered around the grill this holiday- Is a hot dog a sandwich? By definition, a sandwich is two slices of bread with something in the middle. But the bun on a hot dog is not sliced all the way through. The question has been posed to everyone from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (Yes, by definition), to the late Chef Anthony Bourdain (No, the bun is just a vehicle for the hot dog. It's in a category of its own.). Who would have thought the hot dog could be such a subject of debate?

“Honestly, I don't think it is,” says Subashi. “But I don't know why. Is a cheeseburger a sandwich? I would never call a cheeseburger a sandwich.”

To try and answer the question, Subashi set up two tip jars on the counter, a yes and a no, posing that query to his customers. Of all the questions he's asked, this one seems to have the most legs, and tips for his staff. So far, he says, people say no, a hot dog is not a sandwich. Unscientific, but telling.

Whatever you put on your hot dogs this holiday D'Antuono offers a bit of advise - If you just want to taste the dog, he suggests a hot dog with a strip of German brown mustard.

“That's the purest.”