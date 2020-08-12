The Deauville Inn in Strathmere has been a local mainstay for decades. This summer, the first under new ownership, that trend continues. In addition to their spacious deck, the Deauville’s beach bar is open for business, with social distancing practices in place propertywide. You can head there for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but we think kicking back with the Corson’s Clam Bake (clams, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and long hots) and a sudsy local beer seems like the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon. Located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to Deauville Inn.com for more information.

