The Cracked Egg Café
The Cracked Egg Café

637 S. New York Road // Facebook.com

Breakfast is the name of the game at The Cracked Egg Café, a small, but inviting restaurant on Route 9 in Galloway. Their short stack of light and fluffy pancakes may be more than just a “Bite,” but who are we to argue? A pat of butter and a drizzle of syrup, and this early morning flavor symphony is complete.

