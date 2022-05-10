 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE CRAB TRAP IN SOMERS POINT

  • 0
Crab Trap

Crab Trap

They do a damn good business all year round, but the crowds that pack their way in to The Crab Trap in Somers Point during the summer months are sometimes too much to bear. Luckily, the bar area is fun and friendly no matter when you go, and it serves as a fine spot to have a drink while waiting for your table. That said, we still think it’s best to hit this place soon, and when you do make sure to order a cup of their awesome creamy crab bisque or New England clam chowder, followed by one of their classic fried seafood entrees. Our pick is the Shrimp Feast, which includes three shrimp stuffed with deviled crab, eight fried shrimp and five scampi style shrimp for $27.95. The Crab Trap is located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to TheCrabTrap.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News