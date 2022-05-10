They do a damn good business all year round, but the crowds that pack their way in to The Crab Trap in Somers Point during the summer months are sometimes too much to bear. Luckily, the bar area is fun and friendly no matter when you go, and it serves as a fine spot to have a drink while waiting for your table. That said, we still think it’s best to hit this place soon, and when you do make sure to order a cup of their awesome creamy crab bisque or New England clam chowder, followed by one of their classic fried seafood entrees. Our pick is the Shrimp Feast, which includes three shrimp stuffed with deviled crab, eight fried shrimp and five scampi style shrimp for $27.95. The Crab Trap is located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to TheCrabTrap.com.