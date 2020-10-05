The COVID-19 pandemic delayed some key Atlantic City projects. Here's where they stand now

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some critical projects in the resort, from the development of a health park and a new supermarket to a second round of Stockton University's city campus, but officials say those projects are still moving forward.
Later this month, university officials will break ground on a new residence hall in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. That project appeared iffy when Gov. Phil Murphy removed funding for it due to some concerns over the state's finances, but funding has since been restored.
Closer to the city's midtown, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is still committed to building a $38 million health park at the corner of Ohio and Atlantic avenues.
And a short distance from the health park, a proposed supermarket at the intersection of Baltic and Indiana avenues is also moving forward.
The three projects have been touted as a way to diversify the city's economy and offer amenities that will hopefully attract news homeowners.
Health park
AtlantiCare plans to break ground on the facility in February and have it running by July or August 2022, said Matt Levinson, corporate director of real estate and construction for AtlantiCare. The pandemic delayed the groundbreaking by five to six months.
"Like everyone else, we have never dealt with anything like this," Levinson said. "Right now we are still in the design phase of the project."
The new facility will feature a perinatal outpatient clinic, which will expand AtlantiCare’s maternal/fetal medicine program’s work in addressing disparities in maternal and infant mortality in Atlantic City and will expand services in Maternal/Fetal Medicine already offered at the Willliam L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex on Atlantic Avenue.
The Johnson report, a planning and guidance document that detailed what the city has to do to regain control of its operations and finances, found that infant mortality and obesity are two major health issues affecting the city's residents. The report recommended a stronger focus on those issues, and others, in order to improve the health of residents.
In January 2019, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, or CRDA, voted to give preliminary approval to the $36 million project. The authority kicked in $15 million to the project. CRDA would also provide the building lot, worth about $3 million, free of charge.
The project still has to go before the authority for land-use approvals, officials said.
Supermarket
The supermarket project will be on CRDA's agenda on Oct. 20, as the authority works to address environmental issues with the site.
On Aug. 20, 2019, the authority voted to certify Village Super Market, which operates 30 ShopRite locations across four states, as the developer and operator of a new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at Baltic and Indiana avenues.
Discussions over bringing a supermarket back to the city have been going on for the last couple of years.
"Both projects are critical to Atlantic City’s renewal. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, access to fresh produce and nutritious foods for a balanced diet and access to quality health care for all people are essential to a community’s well-being," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city. "Also, the AtlantiCare project is, in large part, focused on maternal and infant health, which is hugely important for Atlantic City since the city has among the highest rates of infant mortality in the state."
Stockton campus
The Stockton project includes the construction of a residence hall in the University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus.
The 135,000-square-foot building will feature apartment-style living with a total of 416 beds. There will also be a lounge, meeting room and laundry facilities. Residents will have access to parking in the existing parking garage.
“We thank Gov. Phil Murphy and the legislature for recognizing and providing the support Stockton needs to operate and expand our Atlantic City campus,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “It is more important than ever to create a more diversified economy in Atlantic City. The new residence hall will give even more students the chance to live, learn and earn in Atlantic City.”
The second phase of the project, for which a groundbreaking is set for Oct. 14,will add to Stockton's Atlantic City campus, which opened in fall 2018 with an academic building and an oceanfront dormitory.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!