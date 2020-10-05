The COVID-19 pandemic delayed some key Atlantic City projects. Here's where they stand now

"Like everyone else, we have never dealt with anything like this," Levinson said. "Right now we are still in the design phase of the project."

The new facility will feature a perinatal outpatient clinic, which will expand AtlantiCare’s maternal/fetal medicine program’s work in addressing disparities in maternal and infant mortality in Atlantic City and will expand services in Maternal/Fetal Medicine already offered at the Willliam L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex on Atlantic Avenue.

The Johnson report, a planning and guidance document that detailed what the city has to do to regain control of its operations and finances, found that infant mortality and obesity are two major health issues affecting the city's residents. The report recommended a stronger focus on those issues, and others, in order to improve the health of residents.

In January 2019, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, or CRDA, voted to give preliminary approval to the $36 million project. The authority kicked in $15 million to the project. CRDA would also provide the building lot, worth about $3 million, free of charge.

The project still has to go before the authority for land-use approvals, officials said.

Supermarket