The coldest Christmas since 2000 will be likely

Christmas Highs

After the precipitation ends, it'll get cold in the hurry as the core of the polar vortex just swipes us Saturday. 

Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper teens inland to low 20s at the shore. With the wind, it'll feel like the single digits.

Highs both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will only be in the mid-20s, both inland and at the coast. That's roughly 20 degrees below average for this time of the year.

My forecast Christmas high of 25 degrees would be the coldest since 2000 at Atlantic City International Airport, which was 24 degrees then.

You have to go back further at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina. Its 26-degree high would be the most frigid since 1983, when it peaked at 12 degrees — the coldest there since records started in 1874.

Still, Saturday will likely feel colder, since a breezy will blow. Wind chills will be in the teens, even in the middle of the day. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

