The coastal flooding is largely over
Even with the Full Beaver Moon Monday, no more coastal flooding will be expected with the p.m. high tide. A south-southwesterly wind will counterbalance the astronomically higher tides that a full moon brings, keeping the waters flood free.

The only exceptions may be on the northern shorelines of the bays. Areas like the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City and downtown Somers Point  may just creep into minor flood stage, a nuisance, as a result of south-southwesterly winds. 

On Monday morning, the Delaware Bay and locations around Cape May reached minor flood stage. At the Maurice River in Bivalve the tide reached 8.18 feet above mean higher high water. The rest of the region largely escaped flood free.

Breaking News